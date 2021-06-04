Chelsea extend Tuchel's contract to 2024
Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard
Chelsea have extended Thomas Tuchel’s contract until 2024 after the German manager won the Champions League this season, the London club said on Friday.
Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard and the German led them to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup final.
“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family,” Tuchel said.
“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”
