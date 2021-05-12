Al Jazira clinch Arabian Gulf League title

Filed on May 12, 2021 | Last updated on May 12, 2021 at 12.50 am

Oumar Traore scored two goals and the prolific Ali Mabkhout also got on the scoresheet

Al Jazira won the Arabian Gulf League title with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Khorfakkan on Tuesday night.

Needing a win to clinch their third top-flight title, the Abu Dhabi giants turned on the style, registering an easy win at the Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium.

Oumar Traore scored two goals and the prolific Ali Mabkhout also got on the scoresheet for the Pride of Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazira had a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season, as they were held to draws in the first two matches, then won the second two games before losing 1-0 to Sharjah in matchweek 5 to end up collecting only 8 out of 15 possible points.

They turned things around starting matchweek 6 when they moved to fourth place after defeating Shabab Al Ahli 5-3, which marked the start of a six-game winning streak.

Despite drawing with Al Ain and losing to Khorfakkan in the following two matches, Al Jazira ended the first half of the season in second place with 27 points, five adrift of then leaders Sharjah.

Al Jazira kicked off the second half of the season by earning three big wins over Nasr, Dhafra, and Kalba. Their determination and persistence paid off when they defeated Sharjah in matchweek 18 to replace them at the top of the standings for the first time in the season.

After stumbling against Al Wahda in the Abu Dhabi derby, they were leapfrogged by Bani Yas. The regress was short-lived as they regained the top spot in matchweek 23, capitalizing on Bani Yas’ draw with Sharjah.

Despite dropping two crucial points after their 3-3 draw with Ajman in matchweek 24, Al Jazira remained at the top, thanks to Shabab Al Ahli’s goalless draw with Bani Yas.

They then defeated Al Ain in the penultimate matchweek to maintain the one point gap with rivals Bani Yas.

And on Tuesday, Al Jazira, (57 points from 26 matches) got the much-needed three points to clinch their third title, finishing four points above second-placed Bani Yas.