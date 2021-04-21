- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Zimbabwe send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I
The tourists gave 25-year-old left-handed batsman Danish Aziz his T20I debut
Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Harare on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe started the match on the wrong foot when their experienced batsman Brendan Taylor was ruled out with fitness problems.
Pakistan are resting their spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after he played in all six matches across the one-day and Twenty20 International series in South Africa earlier this month.
The tourists gave 25-year-old left-handed batsman Danish Aziz his T20I debut.
The two other matches will also be played in Harare on Friday and Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
-
Cricket
Zimbabwe send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I
The tourists gave 25-year-old left-handed batsman Danish Aziz his... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Confidence level will go high after...
Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: With Ponting around, my captaincy is...
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web around Mumbai Indians batsmen READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rohit urges batsmen to step up after...
Rohit’s side had managed to defend low totals in their previous ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch