Zimbabwe send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Harare on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe started the match on the wrong foot when their experienced batsman Brendan Taylor was ruled out with fitness problems.

Pakistan are resting their spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after he played in all six matches across the one-day and Twenty20 International series in South Africa earlier this month.

The tourists gave 25-year-old left-handed batsman Danish Aziz his T20I debut.

The two other matches will also be played in Harare on Friday and Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)