T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on June 28, 2021
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says that they have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the UAE. — ANI

The mega-event is to be held in October-November this year


The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by Covid-19, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of Indian Premier League, the second part of which is also scheduled to be held in the UAE in September-October.




