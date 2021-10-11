T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today

ICC also urged fans to buy tickets from only official channels

In a welcome boost for cricket and sports fans in Oman and UAE, more tickets have been made available for all games at the ICC T20 World Cup (October 17-November 14).

The tickets will go on sale via www.t20worldcup.com/tickets at 1900 GST on Monday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and event hosts the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked closely with host countries’ authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and Covid-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, Head of Events, ICC, said the game’s governing body is delighted to be able to release more tickets for the fans.

“We know Oman and UAE are packed with sports fans from all 16 nations competing at the event, so we’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games. We’ve worked closely with our hosts, the venues and our partners to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of what is going to be such a fantastic event,” Tetley said.

“The expat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support and with tickets from just 10 OMR and 30 AED, we hope to see stands full of passionate cricket fans cheering their team on. Demand is always incredibly high for tickets to ICC events, so I’d urge fans to be patient and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC men’s T20 World Cup.”

Tetley also urged fans to buy tickets from only official channels.

“It is important that fans only buy tickets through the official channels at www.t20worldcup.com/tickets We cannot guarantee that any ticket bought on secondary sites will provide access to the match as the unique barcode may have been copied or compromised,” Tetley said.

“We will cancel tickets we identify as being resold, meaning fans would have wasted their money on an invalid ticket that won’t get them into the game.”

Tickets went on sale last week, with thousands being snapped up in record time.

However, there are now tickets available for games across all four venues — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat.

The T20 World Cup, the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket, is back after five years. The matches offer explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone and the event will be the largest sporting event ever to be held in the region.

Tickets are available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams of the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format.

The tournament starts in Muscat on October 17 and concludes with the final in Dubai on November 14.

The schedule offers a host of mouth-watering clashes. The tournament kicks off with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Australia and South Africa play the first match of the Super 12s on in Abu Dhabi 23 October. On the same day, the tournament will see the replay of the 2016 final between England and the West Indies in Dubai. One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, between India and Pakistan, will take place on October 24 in Dubai.