Sri Lanka names Twenty20 World Cup squad
In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included
Sri Lanka has named a squad made up of a combination of youth and experience for the Twenty20 World Cup to be played next month.
The squad features 15 players and an additional four reserves as injury replacements and includes former captain Dinesh Chandimal, current captain Dasun Shanaka and opening batsman Kusal Perera.
In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included.
The squad:
Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.
Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.
