Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Sri Lanka names Twenty20 World Cup squad

AP/Colombo
Filed on September 12, 2021
Dasun Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup. — AFP

In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included

Sri Lanka has named a squad made up of a combination of youth and experience for the Twenty20 World Cup to be played next month.

The squad features 15 players and an additional four reserves as injury replacements and includes former captain Dinesh Chandimal, current captain Dasun Shanaka and opening batsman Kusal Perera.

In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included.

The squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/jonny-bairstow-picks-w-cup-over-ashes macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 