Rohit gets a chance to replicate IPL success in T20Is
Just like his effortless batting style, Rohit the captain quietly lets his players to blossom
Rohit Sharma is now widely expected to don the captain’s mantle in the T20s after Virat Kohli announced his decision on Thursday to step down as skipper in the shortest format of the game.
The World Cup in UAE will be Kohli’s last chance to lay his hands on an ICC trophy as captain in the T20 format.
Regardless of the results in UAE, the 32-year-old Delhi player has decided to give away the leadership responsibility to focus on his batting and captaincy in one-day and Test cricket, paving the way for Rohit to take charge in T20s.
At 34, Rohit is at the peak of his prowess, even silencing the doubters with a nuanced batting display against the world-class English swing bowlers in the recent Test series.
Rohit has already proved his credentials as T20 captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), guiding the Mumbai Indians to five titles in the world’s toughest T20 league.
So what makes Rohit such a good captain?
His ability to remain calm in pressure situations certainly reminds fans of a certain MS Dhoni.
As captain, Rohit’s world is also more similar to Joe Root and Kane Williamson’s than Kohli’s. He rarely shows his emotions on the field.
Just like his effortless batting style, Rohit the captain quietly lets his players to blossom.
Rohit also backs his bowlers to the hilt and his reputation as a bowler’s captain was further enhanced before the Covid menace brought the IPL to a screeching halt in May.
Despite their slow start to the campaign in 2021, Mumbai eventually found their mojo back.
Rohit’s calm head allowed rookie bowlers like Rahul Chahar, a talented leg-spinner, to script astonishing come-from-behind wins.
Rohit never allows his bowlers to bowl a defensive line even when the opposition gets off to a flying start.
Rohit’s attacking instincts are not restricted to playing those majestic pulls and lofted shots against the world’s best bowlers.
Rohit keeps backing his own bowlers to attack even when they have small totals to defend.
Now it remains to be seen if Rohit can replicate his IPL success in international cricket. Rohit did rise to challenge, though, in 2018 when he guided India to the Asia Cup triumph in Kohli’s absence.
Now his biggest challenge will be to lead a team featuring a former captain in Kohli.
Can he rise to the new challenge?
The late-blooming of him as a Test opener has proved that Rohit is a man who is not afraid to adapt to new situations.
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
-
Cricket
India's ODI tour of New Zealand postponed to 2022
India would have had to quarantine for 14 days to play three ODIs as... READ MORE
-
Football
England push France out of top three in Fifa...
In the women’s rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind world ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shastri, Arun, Sridhar awaiting 'fit to fly'...
None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
World
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
The drawing, ‘Worn Out’, will be on temporary display at... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
15 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19