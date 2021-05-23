- EVENTS
Remaining IPL matches likely to be held in the UAE
Wriddhiman Saha has indicated that the bio-bubble for IPL-14 was not as foolproof as the one in UAE last year
The remaining matches of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 are likely to be played in the UAE. The phase-2 of the season is expected to be staged in September-October.
According to media reports Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a meeting on May 29 where it is expected to announce that the remaining 31 matches might be held in the UAE.
There were reports in the media that the BCCI may also ask England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reduce the nine-day gap between the second and third Test of the five-Test series between India and England that is scheduled to begin on August 4.
However, ECB on Friday said that the BCCI has not made any official request to alter the schedule for the series.
Earlier, seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has indicated that the bio-bubble for IPL-14 was not as foolproof as the one in UAE last year, becoming the first Indian player to publicly question, even if subtly, the tightness of the controlled environment.
Australia’s Adam Zampa had also earlier said that UAE could have been a better choice to stage 2021 IPL.
Finding an alternate venue for IPL is not a problem. Venues in England have shown interest, Sri Lanka too has expressed willingness to host the remainder of IPL, while the UAE certainly looks the best option with all the infrastructure and system in place.
