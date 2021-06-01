- EVENTS
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz arrives in Abu Dhabi, Islamabad, Lahore to train tomorrow
The PCB also revealed that the PSL is now likely to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 7
Sarfaraz Ahmed and six others landed in Abu Dhabi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the PCB confirmed on Tuesday.
Sarfaraz’s arrival in the UAE was delayed by a few days due to visa issues. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the Quetta Gladiators in the premier T20 tournament.
Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be the first teams to start their training sessions ahead of the resumption of the league.
“Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to train on Wednesday under Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium lights,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the PCB also revealed that the PSL is now likely to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 7 with the final to be played on June 24.
“HBL PSL 6 to now end on 24 June instead of 20 June, as planned earlier,” the PCB said in a statement.
After the completion of the PSL, the Pakistan national team will depart for England on June 25 for their bilateral series.
