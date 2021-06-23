Lanka Premier League watched by 557m people worldwide

Sri Lanka Cricket believes within the next few years, the LPL is going to be a highly successful T20 League in the world

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space and traditional media outlets.

Sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of $54.5m and title sponsor MY11CIRCLE enjoyed a ROI of 9.85x.

Jaffna Stallions, winners of the first edition of LPL, top the valuation chart with $3.98m followed by Galle Gladiators ($3.82m), Dambulla Kings ($3.54m) Colombo Kings ($3.44m) and Kandy Tuskers ($3.19m).

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident that the success of the inaugural tournament has given it the ideal platform to conduct the upcoming edition with much vigour.

It believes within the next few years, the Lanka Premier League is going to be a highly successful T20 League in the world.

"With last year’s success, we are expecting a good turnaround of overseas players, enhanced competition between the franchises, increased interest by the sponsors., and most importantly the fan engagement from across the globe to increase further,’ said Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Innovative Production Group FZE is the official right holders of Lanka Premier League (LPL) for 2020-2024.

The inaugural season was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020.

The matches, which were telecast live by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV and Willow TV in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, saw 155 million people tuning in to catch live action.

On social media it achieved 218 million reach and LPL found 133478 mentions as the League came alive with each and every match with some scintillating performances on the ground.

Print, electronic and online media too played a very key role in making LPL a huge success taking its daily coverage to 184 million readers across the globe.