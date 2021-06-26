Kyle Jamieson will become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket: Tendulkar
Tendulkar felt that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal in the first hour on the sixth day became decisive
Kyle Jamieson has the ability to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket in days to come, reckons legendary Sachin Tendulkar after watching the giant Black Cap torment India's best batsmen in the recently concluded World Test Championship final.
In New Zealand's emphatic title triumph, Jamieson played a major role with match figures of 7 for 61 in 44 overs along with 21 valuable runs in his team's first essay.
"Kyle Jamieson is a fantastic all-rounder. He is going to go on and become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket," Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.
"When I had seen him last year in NZ, he impressed me," the maestro said.
He then elaborated on why playing Jamieson in English conditions made him even more lethal.
"If you see his bowling, he is very tall and more than swinging, he likes to bowl seaming deliveries. He is a different bowler compared to Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.
"Jamieson hits the deck hard and whatever he does, is off the seam. There were variations which he used where he angled his wrists and bowled big inswingers. There was reasonable variation in his bowling and what I liked was consistency," Tendulkar said.
Tendulkar also liked how Jamieson used his height to play the big shots.
"His partnership with Williamson was a critical one for New Zealand. He chose to attack from ball one and used his height beautifully. A tall batter, who can get on to the front-foot and makes a big statement.
"That kind of unsettles bowler and they have to pull back their lengths because batter is using his height. When the ball has to come chin high, then length has to be short and that gives batter chance to play horizontal bat shots and that's what Jamieson exactly did. Anything off length, he used his height beautifully, stood tall and played most of them."
On the Indian front, Tendulkar felt that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal in the first hour on the sixth day became decisive.
"On the last day, it was very important to at least bat till the first drinks break. Then we had the firepower to accelerate and play shots. The rest of the players also when they realise that we are in a safe zone and New Zealand can't chase, then mind set changes. So a partnership at the start was critical," Tendulkar said.
-
Cricket
Kyle Jamieson will become one of the leading all-...
Tendulkar felt that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal in... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Farah fails to qualify for Olympics in last-gasp...
Farah won the 5,000m-10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012... READ MORE
-
Cricket
May shift T20 WC to UAE due to Covid-19...
Indian Premier League (IPL)’s 14th edition will also be... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
All eyes on Pogacar as Tour de France gets under...
This potential bonus means all the top favourites, such as Pogacar,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
-
News
All you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-...
Experts say following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards...
Previously, the government had set June 30 as the date by which... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,282 Covid cases, 2,233 recoveries,...
More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa