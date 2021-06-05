Khawaja says bio-bubble is a new normal

Khawaja has performed well in the UAE

To live under bio-bubble and Covid-19 restrictions has become a new normal in sports world. Islamabad-born Usman Khawaja who has joined Islamabad United as a foreign players addressed the media through virtual press conference on Saturday and expressed his views.

“Bio-bubble has become a normal now and as professionals we have to adjust to this new reality. Humans beings have great ability to adapt to the situations like these. It is almost one-and-half year now and players know their responsibilities,” Khawaja said.

Khawaja has performed well in the UAE and while answering a question about the pitch he said: “I have played in India, Sri Lanka and UAE and found the pitches same. Since tournament is being played at the one venue the pitch will turn more in later stages of the tournament.

“We have Saeed Ajmal in our dressing room and nobody knows these pitches batter than him. I am really enjoying his company.”