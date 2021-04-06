IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More tests positive

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, the BCCI has confirmed that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule

Defending champions Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from the IPL franchise said on Tuesday.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

"We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times."

The IPL 2021 will get underway with Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, the BCCI has confirmed that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule.

Meanwhile, More, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, received the Covid-19 vaccine last month.