- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Kohli says Patel has ended Bangalore's death-overs woes
Patel claimed three wickets in four balls in the dramatic 20th over and conceded only one run to help restrict a star-studded Mumbai to a modest 159-9
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli believes Harshal Patel has solved the team’s death-overs woes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the seamer’s bowling masterclass in Friday’s victory against champions Mumbai Indians.
Patel claimed three wickets in four balls in the dramatic 20th over and conceded only one run to help restrict a star-studded Mumbai to a modest 159-9.
His 5-27 was also the first five-wicket haul any bowler has managed against five-time champions Mumbai, the most successful team in the Twenty20 league’s history.
“The last six overs for us, probably the best we’ve ever had,” Kohli told broadcaster Star Sports after Patel scored the winning run to secure their narrow victory in Chennai.
“I think his spell was the difference in containing those 20-25 runs at the end. He is going to be (Bangalore’s designated death bowler), and he’s relishing the responsibility.”
Among Patel’s victims were Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard who form the league’s most destructive middle order.
“The wickets that he got weren’t fluke wickets,” Kohli said.
“He actually wanted the guys to hit where they ended up getting caught. That was the hallmark of his game, he was very clear in what he wanted to do.”
Patel, who troubled batsmen with his clever mix of yorkers and slower deliveries, said being told early about his role helped his preparation.
“When we gathered for the first camp there was a very clear instruction to me that I’m going to bowl at least two overs at the death,” the 30-year-old told reporters after collecting the man-of-the-match award.
“That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence to work on my skills and develop plans against the batters I’m going to face in the death overs in various teams.”
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested