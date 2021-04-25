IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals nick thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over

Medium pacer Avesh Khan takes three wickets after opener Prithvi Shaw's second half-century of the season

After 318 runs from 240 deliveries, there was nothing to separate them and it was all square. This went right down the wire, the first Super Over of the season, and the Delhi Capitals signed off from Chennai, finishing on the right side of a thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Needing eight to win from the Super Over, skipper Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan took them over the line at Chepauk.

Perhaps, in hindsight, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner will rue the one run that was deducted after he hadn’t dragged his bat past the line, when they had gone to bat.

The Super Over had come about after Kane Williamson had revived the chase of 160 with an unbeaten 66 from 51 deliveries with eight boundaries, his 16th in the tournament and fourth against the Capitals. He and Jagadeesha Suchith, making his debut for the Sunrisers against his former team, took them to the Super Over after the latter made a handy 14 not out from six deliveries with two sixes and a boundary.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost skipper and opener David Warner early in the chase with the Australian run out for the second time this season. Warner and opening partner Jonny Bairstow tried to steal a single but couldn’t beat the throw from Kagiso Rabada and captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant whipped the bails off in a jiffy to leave him well short.

Left-hander Warner had been on a threshold of a milestone, a half-century from becoming the first player to reach 50 fifties in the tournament, one six away from 200 sixes and 46 runs adrift from reaching 10,000 runs in T20s.

Bairstow, though, got to a landmark, after his 18-ball 38, peppered with four sixes and three boundaries saw the 31-year-old Yorkshireman become the fourth Englishman after Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. He also became the fourth fastest to 1000 runs in 26 innings, with the others being Shaun Marsh (21), Lendl Simmons (23) and Matthew Hayden (25).

Medium pacer Avesh Khan picked up 3-34, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who linked-up with the franchise only on Thursday, after recovering from Covid-19, took 2-26.

A fourth win saw the Delhi Capitals move to second on the table ahead of RCB, while Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth defeat.

Earlier, opener Prithvi Shaw came up with a half-century as the Capitals posted a modest total.

The 21-year-old struck 53 from 39 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and a six, his second fifty of the season and eighth of the tournament as the last year’s runners-up made 159-4.

Pant made a 27-ball 37 with four boundaries and a six, while Steve Smith remained not out on 34 from 25 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six.

The Delhi Capitals were off to a bright start with the opener Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan putting on 81 runs with them 51 for no loss in the powerplay. Shaw, who had scored 72 against the Chennai Super Kings in their opening game, made his intent clear by smashing three successive boundaries off the first three deliveries bowled by Khaleel Ahmed.

He then went on to hit young left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for two boundaries in the next over, after Dhawan had struck his first four in the same over.

Shaw reached his 50 in 35 balls as the Delhi Capitals reached 80 for no loss in 10 overs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad got the breakthrough in the next over from Rashid Khan. Dhawan, who earned a reprieve when on five after he was dropped by Kedhar Jadhav at midwicket off Siddarth Kaul, danced down the track and had a swipe at it but missed the line and the ball crashed into his leg stump. The left-hander made 28 from 26 balls with the help of three boundaries.

But they lost their way a little bit after Shaw was run out. Pant and Smith then pulled them back with a 58-run stand from 42 balls for the third wicket.

Kaul finished up with two for 31.

This game brought the curtains down on IPL action in Chennai with the teams embarking in different directions. The Delhi Capitals are off to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, while Sunrisers Hyderabad move to New Delhi where they meet the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

