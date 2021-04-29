IPL 2021: De Kock guides Mumbai Indians past Rajasthan Royals

It was a third win for the Mumbai Indians, while the Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth defeat

Opener Quinton de Kock scored his first half century of the season as the Mumbai Indians bounced back from their defeat against the Punjab Kings, with victory over the Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on Thursday night.

The South African left-hander came up with a well-crafted unbeaten 70 from 50 deliveries with six boundaries and two sixes, his 15th fifty in the competition as the five-time champions chased down a stiff target of 172 with seven wickets in hand, at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Krunal Pandya played a neat cameo of 39 from 26 balls with two boundaries and an equal number of sixes. De Kock and Kieron Pollard, who remained not out on an eight-ball 16 with two fours and a six, saw the reigning champions through with nine balls still remaining.

South African medium pacer Chris Morris picked two for 33.

It was a third win for the Mumbai Indians, while the Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth defeat.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals came up with 171 for four in their 20 overs. Captain Sanju Samson scored 42 from 27 deliveries with the help of five boundaries, while opener Jos Buttler made a 32-ball 41 with three boundaries and an equal number of sixes,

Shivam Dube came up with 35 from 31 balls with two fours and two sixes, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 32 from 20 with two boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

Leg spinner Rahul Chahar took two for 33.

The Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, while the Rajasthan Royals meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

james@khaleejtimes.com