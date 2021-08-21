IPL 2021: Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of event
The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15
Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Saturday their Australian coach Simon Katich will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League campaign due to personal reasons, with Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson taking over.
The eight-team Twenty20 competition was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.
The Bangalore team also announced three signings with Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera as well as Singapore’s Tim David joining captain Virat Kohli’s side.
Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams and New Zealand’s Finn Allen were unavailable for the team.
Elsewhere, Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the tournament, the team said late on Friday.
Ellis, who became the first male player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/history-maker-ellis-enjoys-surreal-moment-with-debut-hat-trick-2021-08-07 to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia’s three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.
Cricket
