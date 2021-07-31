Injured Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is against West Indies
Azam, son of the former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, made his international debut in the T2I series against England
Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury in a training session.
"A neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He will then be reassessed on Monday. His availability for the final T20I will depend on the reassessment done on Monday," said a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.
Azam, son of the former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, made his international debut in the T2I series against England. The 22-year-old had modest scores of five not out and one in two matches before being dropped for the decider at Old Trafford.
In the ongoing series, he didn't get a chance to bat in the opening T20I at Barbados against West Indies as the nine-over affair was called off due to rain.
The last three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana from July 31 to August 3. The T20I series will be followed by two Tests starting August 12 and 20 in Kingston, Jamaica.
