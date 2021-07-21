Indian pace bowlers impress in warm-up game

India's five-match Test series against England will start on August 4

Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed scored a fighting century, but the Indians managed to restrict County Select XI to 220 all out on the second day of the three-day warm-up match.

Hameed scored a fine 112, but other batsmen failed to convert their starts as County Select XI conceded a 91-run first innings lead to Indians (311 all out).

Pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22 in 15 overs) was the most impressive Indian bowler on Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj (2/32 in 13 overs) also bowled very well.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/29), Shardul Thakur (1/31) and spinners Ravindra Jadeja (1/55) and Axar Patel (1/42) also warmed up for the England Test series with impressive spells.

Earlier, the Indians' innings, which resumed at 306/9, lasted only three overs as the visitors were all out for 311.

Brief scores: Indians 311 all out in 93 overs (KL Rahul 101, R Jadeja 75, M Agarwal 28, C Miles 4/45, L James 2/32, L Patterson-White 2/80) vs County Select XI 220 all out in 82.3 overs (H Hameed 112, Liam Patterson-White 33; Umesh Yadav 3/22, Mohammed Siraj 2/32).