India to have camp, intra-squad games in Durham from July 15
The team is currently taking a break after the loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final
The Indian cricket team, which is unlikely to get any practice match against English counties ahead of the five-Test series against England, will instead have a camp in Durham from July 15 in the lead-up to the first Test that begins on August 4 in Nottingham.
"As far as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are concerned, their schedule remains the same. They [India] have a camp in Durham from July 15," said a statement from ECB in response to a query from IANS.
During their stay in Durham in second half of July, the Indian team will play two four-day intra-squad matches at the County Ground, Riverside, among their extended squad which comprises 24 players, including four standby players.
"We don't expect this to change," added the ECB statement.
The Indian team management was expecting county games.
"We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us. I don't know what the reasons for that are," Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said after the conclusion of the WTC final that India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand.
The focus has come on practice matches against county teams after India's batting was exposed against the New Zealand bowling attack. The top order, including Kohli and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, couldn't handle the moving deliveries.
