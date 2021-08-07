India lose Rahul in victory pursuit after Root hundred
India were 52-1 at stumps, still needing 157 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series that marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle
England captain Joe Root hit his 21st test century but India maintained slight upper hand going into what promises to be an enthralling final day of the opening test on Sunday.
Root made 109 to drag his side out of the doldrums and set India a tricky 209-run victory target on the penultimate day of the bowler-dominated contest on Saturday.
Root had top-scored in his side’s first innings total of 183 and his century proved the bedrock of England’s 303 in the second innings.
Rohit Sharma was batting on 12 after losing his opening partner KL Rahul, who made 26.
Cheteshwar Pujara hit three boundaries in his unbeaten 12 after an engrossing day at Trent Bridge.
Earlier, Rishabh Pant spent a busy day behind the stumps after England resumed on 25 for no loss.
Mohammed Siraj drew first blood, dismissing Rory Burns caught behind for 18.
Zak Crawley fell in the next over, edging Jasprit Bumrah to Pant who dived to his right to take the catch.
Root added 89 runs with opener Dom Sibley to prop up the innings.
Sibley got an lbw decision overturned but departed on 28 when his angled bat met Bumrah’s swinging ball and Pant dived to his left to smartly pouch the inside edge.
Jonny Bairstow made 30 before holing out to deep square and Shardul Thakur trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for 25 but Root could not be denied his hundred.
The home captain hit Mohammed Shami for a boundary to bring up his century, celebrating it by jumping, punching the air and letting out a roar.
Bumrah ended Root’s 172-ball knock, which included 14 boundaries, dismissing him with the second new ball.
Sam Curran’s breezy 32 down the order was the second highest score in England’s second innings.
Bumrah, who claimed 5-64, dismissed Curran and Stuart Broad in successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick by James Anderson.
Scoreboard
England 1st Innings 183 (J Root 64; J Bumrah 4-46, M Shami 3-28)
India 1st Innings 278 (KL Rahul 84, R Jadeja 56; O Robinson 5-85, J Anderson 4-54)
England 2nd Innings (overnight: 25-0)
R. Burns c Pant b Siraj 18
D. Sibley c Pant b Bumrah 28
Z. Crawley c Pant b Bumrah 6
J. Root c Pant b Bumrah 109
J. Bairstow c Jadeja b Siraj 30
D. Lawrence lbw b Thakur 25
J. Buttler b Thakur 17
S. Curran c Siraj b Bumrah 32
O. Robinson c Rahane b Shami 15
S. Broad b Bumrah 0
J. Anderson not out 0
Extras (b5, lb2, nb10, w6) 23
Total (all out, 85.5 overs, 400 mins) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Burns), 2-46 (Crawley), 3-135 (Sibley), 4-177 (Bairstow), 5-211 (Lawrence), 6-237 (Buttler), 7-274 (Root), 8-295 (Curran), 9-295 (Broad), 10-303 (Robinson)
Bowling: Bumrah 19-2-64-5 (1w, 7nb); Siraj 25-3-84-2 (1nb); Shami 15.5-1-72-1 (5w); Thakur 13-1-37-2 (1nb); Jadeja 13-3-39-0 (1nb)
India 2nd Innings (target: 209)
KL Rahul c Buttler b Broad 26
R. Sharma not out 12
C. Pujara not out 12
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (1 wkt, 14 overs, 66 mins) 52
To bat: V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, S Thakur, J Bumrah, M Shami, M Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Rahul)
Bowling: Anderson 5-1-12-0; Broad 5-1-18-1; Robinson 4-0-21-0 (1nb)
Match position: India need 157 more runs to win with nine second-innings wickets standing
Toss: England
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
