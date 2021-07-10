Ind vs SL: ODI series to kick off from July 18, says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled after hosts’ team analyst GT Niroshan and batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for coronavirus
The rescheduled ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 18, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed.
The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled after hosts’ team analyst GT Niroshan and batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for coronavirus.
“The India-Sri Lanka ODI series will start on July 18 due to coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka camp,” Jay Shah told ANI.
The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour will now start from July 18.
As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Niroshan and Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious. Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter a bio-bubble on Friday, but the players have been forced to spend at least two more days in isolation.
Earlier, three England players testing positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against the English squad.
Sri Lanka played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series.
-
Cricket
Ind vs SL: ODI series to kick off from July 18,...
The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka has been... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'Immortality' beckons if Kane ends his ...
Kane's fourth goal in the last three games took him level with Gary... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'Coming home to Rome', England's...
Sunday's final brings back memories of the abuse British Italians... READ MORE
-
Football
Argentina's trophy drought no guide to Copa final,...
Argentina have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
He was due to turn 30 years old next week. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light