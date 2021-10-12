Fans troll Maxwell, mock Christian's pregnant partner after RCB's IPL exit
Maxwell and Christian are a part of the star-studded RCB team that crashed out of the IPL
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian on Tuesday slammed online abusers following their side’s unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League.
Maxwell and Christian are a part of the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore — led by India’s captain Virat Kohli — which crashed out of the cash-rich tournament on Monday after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
October 11, 2021
“Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting!,” Maxwell tweeted, calling the online abusers “horrible people” and their behaviour “unacceptable”.
“We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse,” he added as he thanked the team’s “REAL fans” for their support.
Christian, 38, was clobbered three sixes in an over by KKR’s Sunil Narine who also starred with the ball, bagging four wickets off four overs.
Earlier, Christian scored nine runs off eight balls. The 32-year-old Maxwell scored 15.
Fans took to social media to vent their anger soon after the game, even targeting Christian’s pregnant partner on her Instagram page.
“I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it,” he posted on Instagram.
Superstar Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have also been targeted by trolls in the past over the batsman’s on-field performances.
The match on Monday was Kohli’s last as the captain for RCB, which have yet to win the IPL despite their stellar line-up.
-
Sports
UAE all set to launch women's World Tour cycling...
Working with current women's cycling team Alè BTC Ljubljana to ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fans troll Maxwell, mock Christian's pregnant...
Maxwell and Christian are a part of the star-studded RCB team that... READ MORE
-
Sports
UAE to face Portugal, Spain in beach soccer
The premier beach soccer event will be held on Kite Beach in Dubai... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli will see himself as a failure in IPL:...
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Kohli fell ‘a... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New creative experiences coming up in the...
Brand Dubai and the RTA will be working with artists to enrich the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget...
UAE Vice-President chairs a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Healthcare workers get air tickets to fly...
Seha shows appreciation for Abu Dhabi's frontline heroes. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: 5,000 free tickets offered to GDRFA...
The move is intended to help staff learn about the latest innovations ... READ MORE
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed