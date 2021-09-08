Buttler to keep wickets in final India Test, says Root
Buttler missed their 157-run defeat at The Oval to attend the birth of his second child
England captain Joe Root confirmed Jos Buttler will keep wicket in the fifth and final Test against India, which makes Jonny Bairstow’s place untenable for the match beginning on Friday at Old Trafford.
Buttler missed their 157-run defeat at The Oval to attend the birth of his second child but has been recalled as England head into the final Test trailing 2-1.
Bairstow replaced Buttler behind the stumps and took five catches in the match but fell for a duck in the second innings when England’s chase unravelled on the final day.
“Jos will be back as the vice-captain and the wicketkeeper,” Root told a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
“He’s the vice captain of this team. He is integral to what we’re about.
“I know his output in terms of runs this series hasn’t been as high as he would have liked, or as we would like, but we know what a great player he is.”
Asked if it was harsh to ask Bairstow to vacate the wicketkeeper’s role after one match, Root said: “I think Jonny knew exactly what the scenario was when given the opportunity to keep wicket last week.”
England have also recalled left-arm spinner Jack Leach but Root made it clear that all-rounder Moeen Ali remained their number one spinner.
“I’m sure Jack will be desperate to take an opportunity if granted one, but we’ve not seen the pitches,” Root said.
“We know what you can get sometimes here at Old Trafford, it can spin and that could be an option that we have to look at with two spinners.”
-
Cricket
Buttler to keep wickets in final India Test, says ...
Buttler missed their 157-run defeat at The Oval to attend the birth... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bowlers, Mahmudullah steer Bangladesh to series...
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by six wickets to take 3-1 lead in the... READ MORE
-
Football
Spain legend Iker Casillas to open goalkeeper...
Casillas said the training centre would be like a second life for him READ MORE
-
Horse racing
UAE'S Al Muhairi eyes hat trick in Netherlands
UAE will also be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the Team... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Fitness Challenge to begin on October 29
The challenge encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai welcomed 2.85 million visitors in 7 months
Dubai ranks second globally for hotel occupancy, with an average of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Saudi, Australian win $1 million each in...
Three others to drive away with a luxury vehicle each READ MORE
-
News
Video: World's 'largest' living snake now in Abu...
She will live at the Flooded Forest Zone along with more than 8,000... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
7 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites