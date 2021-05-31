BCCI's top brass in UAE to discuss IPL, T20 World Cup

The UAE has been kept as a standby venue for T20 World Cup

Leading officials of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Dubai via a charter flight on Monday to finalise plans for the remainder of IPL 2021 and also discuss the probability of the UAE hosting the men’s T20 World Cup this October-November.

The team was led by board secretary Jay Shah while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is expected to reach Dubai on Wednesday.

The BCCI delegation comprising treasurer Arun Dhumal, joint secretary Jayesh George, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, interim CEO Hemang Amin and GM, Game Development, Dhiraj Malhotra will visit the stadiums along with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) officials to figure out the roadmap.

The BCCI and ECB have to address many issues as players from all parts of world will becoming coming to the UAE to take part in the IPL. The two boards will need to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of quarantine.

Pakistan Super League is being held only in Abu Dhabi and the organisers are facing tough time to fulfil the obligations. The event was supposed to start on June 1 but some of the players are still stranded in Pakistan. The PSL will not start before June 9.

The BCCI officials have to keep in mind these hurdles because it will be a huge task to bring in players and broadcasting crew from around the world.

BCCI and ECB may also consider the prospect of opening up the IPL to crowds. Last year the entire IPL was hosted in the UAE and there were no crowds.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board is also meeting on Tuesday to decide, among other things, India’s readiness to host T20 World Cup in October-November.

The ICC had earlier indicated that the UAE which boasts of three international stadiums (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) could be used as an option for the T20 World Cup if things did not improve in India.

The ICC is expected to take a final decision on the WT20 venue in its annual meeting on July 18.