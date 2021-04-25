Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 25, 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals are the two matches scheduled on Sunday.

To participate in the 'Predict and Win' contest, click here.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20150129/ARTICLE/301299980/1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 