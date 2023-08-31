UAE: Will Hurricane Idalia affect astronaut AlNeyadi’s return to Earth this weekend?

The solar mission will be launched in the first week of September
The US Space Agency is monitoring the impact of Hurricane Idalia across seven potential splashdown sites off the coast of Florida this weekend in time for the return UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and the rest of Crew-6.
Although no time has been given yet, Nasa and SpaceX are targeting Saturday, September 2, for Dragon spacecraft Endeavour to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and safely splash down 24 hours later off the coast of Florida.
Nasa said: "Joint teams are monitoring weather forecasts across seven potential splashdown sites off the coast of Florida and any impacts Hurricane Idalia may have on recovery operations.
“The agency will share more information on Crew-6 return as it becomes available,” it added.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rains and howling winds across Florida's Gulf Coast. According to reports, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said no fatalities had been confirmed and residents had heeded evacuation orders.
According to earlier weather forecast, Idalia is less destructive than Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 storm that struck Florida in September last year that killed around 150 people and caused billions in damages.
ALSO READ:
The solar mission will be launched in the first week of September
Using a palm-sized mini rover that can change shape, the probe — developed with a toy company — aims to investigate how the Moon was formed
India scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat
Nasa said the mission was "standing down" from a scheduled Friday launch time, but did not provide a reason for the move
In his pre-departure press conference from the ISS, he says his plan was to showcase life in space “in a simple way”
The video, which seemed to mirror the sentiment of jubilant Indians celebrating Chandrayaan-3's historic feat, has been shared widely in the last 24 hours
Three mission objectives have been set: To achieve a safe and soft landing; demonstrate 'rover roving' on the moon; and conduct in-situ experiments
Here's a quick timeline of how far the country has come — from suffering technical failure and crash-landing on the Moon's surface to making history