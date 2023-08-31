UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returns soon: Where to watch his journey

The solar mission will be launched in the first week of September
In a recent video posted by Sultan AlNeyadi, the Emirati astronaut is seen trying out his spacesuit at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of the splashdown, expected to happen on September 3.
The Arab world’s first long-term resident of the ISS tried on the SpaceX attire to ensure that no modifications were necessary, given his extensive stay in space.
On Thursday, he tweeted, “I tested the SpaceX suit to make sure it didn't need any adjustments after spending so much time in space. We will wear this suit again in a few days, God willing, when we return via the Dragon vehicle.”
Eleven team members hailing from five different nations are currently collaborating on the orbital space station, as two of its crews are in the process of exchanging positions.
The team onboard the station will reduce to a total of seven individuals soon, as four flight engineers, who have been in space since March, return aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour.
The Crew-6 Mission colleagues include mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi from the UAE, pilot Woody Hoburg, Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos and Nasa astronaut Stephen Bowen who will be in charge of the Endeavour spacecraft. The four will guide the spacecraft to a splashdown (which is a method of landing a spacecraft by parachute) off the coast of Tampa, Florida. Following this, they fly back to the Nasa home base in Houston, Texas.
Upon undocking from the space station, the SpaceX capsule will initiate its 24-hour journey back to Earth, following a predetermined trajectory meticulously planned by Nasa and SpaceX. Throughout this period, the astronauts can unwind and even remove their spacesuits.
The capsule operates in autonomous mode, with the capability for the crew to assume control from inside the spacecraft.
Importantly, astronauts can maintain communication with mission control, with the option to hold real-time calls or transmit pre-recorded videos.
There will be a live stream covering the spacecraft's detachment from the ISS, followed by a temporary interruption. Streaming will recommence as the capsule initiates its deorbit burn to reenter Earth's atmosphere.
The broadcast will further capture the capsule’s descent along Florida's coastline, showing the parachute deployment and the eventual inland landing.
The return journey can be watched on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) official website, as well as on the Khaleej Times live blog.
AlNeyadi's return from space is particularly intriguing given his extended stay. His body will undergo alterations upon his reentry to Earth, as he readjusts to our planet's gravity and finds his balance.
Most astronauts encounter signs of neurovestibular adjustment within the initial one to two days following their arrival in space. Likewise, upon concluding a mission and coming back to Earth, a comparable phase of readjustment to gravity takes place. The astronauts also undergo medical tests and stay in the US for a couple of weeks before they can return to their home countries. In AlNeyadi's case, a hero's welcome awaits him here in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
The solar mission will be launched in the first week of September
Using a palm-sized mini rover that can change shape, the probe — developed with a toy company — aims to investigate how the Moon was formed
India scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat
Nasa said the mission was "standing down" from a scheduled Friday launch time, but did not provide a reason for the move
In his pre-departure press conference from the ISS, he says his plan was to showcase life in space “in a simple way”
The video, which seemed to mirror the sentiment of jubilant Indians celebrating Chandrayaan-3's historic feat, has been shared widely in the last 24 hours
Three mission objectives have been set: To achieve a safe and soft landing; demonstrate 'rover roving' on the moon; and conduct in-situ experiments
Here's a quick timeline of how far the country has come — from suffering technical failure and crash-landing on the Moon's surface to making history