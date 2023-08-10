UAE looks stunning from space in Sultan AlNeyadi's new video: Which landmarks can you spot?

The distinct architecture of the country's landmarks puts them among astronauts' favourite subjects when taking photographs

Screengrab

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 6:00 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi — who has been preparing to head back home this month — has captured his beloved homeland in a remarkable video from space.

In a clip he shared on X (Twitter) on Thursday, a view of the UAE's landscape slowly unfolds as the camera pans from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Sharjah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.

What stood out was the country's long, beautiful coastline — and some distinctive landmarks — as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

Check the video below and see which areas are easily spotted from space:

The view shown in the clip starts from Abu Dhabi's Al Asilla to Ruwais, Mussafah, Baniyas, and then Dubai's Jebel Ali and the Palm, Sharjah, up to the country’s northern tip in Ras Al Khaimah. It ends with the northern part of Oman.

From the orbiting lab, the Palm is clearly visible — as if it was drawn on a blue canvas. It resembles a stylised palm tree inside a circle. Besides Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island and Palm Jebel Ali are also seen.

Even the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park — the largest single-site solar park in the world — could be spotted from space.

The distinct architecture of these landmarks makes them among astronauts' favourite subjects when taking photographs.

