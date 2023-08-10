UAE looks stunning from space in Sultan AlNeyadi's new video: Which landmarks can you spot?

Scientists say the unusual spikes on the Martian surface are unlikely to be space debris, even though they add that the extraterrestrial angle could not be ruled out with certainty
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi — who has been preparing to head back home this month — has captured his beloved homeland in a remarkable video from space.
In a clip he shared on X (Twitter) on Thursday, a view of the UAE's landscape slowly unfolds as the camera pans from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Sharjah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.
What stood out was the country's long, beautiful coastline — and some distinctive landmarks — as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).
Check the video below and see which areas are easily spotted from space:
The view shown in the clip starts from Abu Dhabi's Al Asilla to Ruwais, Mussafah, Baniyas, and then Dubai's Jebel Ali and the Palm, Sharjah, up to the country’s northern tip in Ras Al Khaimah. It ends with the northern part of Oman.
From the orbiting lab, the Palm is clearly visible — as if it was drawn on a blue canvas. It resembles a stylised palm tree inside a circle. Besides Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island and Palm Jebel Ali are also seen.
Even the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park — the largest single-site solar park in the world — could be spotted from space.
The distinct architecture of these landmarks makes them among astronauts' favourite subjects when taking photographs.
ALSO READ:
Scientists say the unusual spikes on the Martian surface are unlikely to be space debris, even though they add that the extraterrestrial angle could not be ruled out with certainty
There is a presence of bacterial pathogens, which are harmless on Earth but can lead to infections in space, causing inflammations or skin irritations
The launch rocket will be blasting the spacecraft into an elliptical Earth orbit before it loops toward the moon for a scheduled landing around August 23
The country's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would be the first to land at the lunar south pole, an area of special interest because of the presence of water ice that could support a future space station
This celestial display during this time of the year is famous for its incredible speed and brilliance
Residents have planned barbecue parties and picnics, with burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, apple pie, and other popular US dishes
The video features Suhail, the mascot for UAE's space mission, as well
The US space agency is looking to quantify potential resources, including energy, water and lunar soil, as a goal to attract commercial investment, say scientists