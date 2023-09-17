It's time to come home, says UAE astronaut ahead of return to Emirates

Look: UAE astronaut pens first public message after landing on Earth; inspirational post goes viral
'From Earth to Space & back,' he posted on X, formerly called Twitter
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has penned an inspiring note highlighting his excitement to return to the Emirates. The post on social media came about 24 hours before he is scheduled to land in the UAE - months after he left the country to undertake the longest Arab space mission.
"From the start of the 5-year preparations for the mission to spending over 180 days in space, this has been the experience of a lifetime. After returning to Earth, it's time to come home. I look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in our beloved UAE," AlNeyadi posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
AlNeyadi will come home to a hero's welcome on Monday. Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, the event will unite the country's royals, ministers, officials and residents in welcoming back their hero.
The 42-year-old astronaut spent about 4,400 hours in space and returned to Earth on September 4 in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
