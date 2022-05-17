UAE President receives more condolences from world leaders on passing of Sheikh Khalifa

Weddings can be conducted during the period
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday accepted the condolences of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, over the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The State guests recalled the virtues of the late president, and expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates.
Accepting the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were a number of sheikhs, ministers, and state officials.
The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that he deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed, and from the late Sheikh Khalifa.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people. He also thanked them for congratulating him and his election as the new President of UAE, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.
Earlier today, Sheikh Mohamed accepted the condolences of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Greece's Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pekraminos; Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand; and Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development of Canada.
