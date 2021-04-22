Time to unwind

Many of us in big cities create, breathe and move close to the speed of light. We have been given this time to truly pause, so nurture yourself and unwind now

It's important to seek opportunities daily to prioritise wellbeing. Over the past several months many of us are looking to re-create our self-care practices as we spend more time at home, in fact, many we find it just as necessary as home improvement. It is also extremely essential to feel normal during not so normal times. Here are seven practices that allow you to go inward, all of which are cherished parts of my weekly routine.

1 Take an Epsom salt bath infused with essential oils of your choosing. Add some ambience to your bathroom by adding your favourite non-toxic candle. Or try a magnesium bath, a purer form of this essential mineral, crucial for proper muscle function. Research suggests that transdermal absorption of magnesium can provide therapeutic benefits for chronic muscle aches, cramping or stiffness. I like to alternate between these two options.

2 Sit with your legs crossed or in sukhasana with a forward bend. This strengthens the back and stretches the knees, hips, groin and outer thigh muscle. Sitting upright with your spine aligned also reduces stress and anxiety. Rabbit pose or sasangasana is also fantastic for stimulating the immune and endocrine systems.

3 A weekly hair mask is another indulgence you will appreciate all week. Mash half an avocado, mix in olive oil and one egg. Apply root to tip to damp or dry hair. Besides being a great moisturiser, the combination is rich in protein, which helps strengthen the hair and protects against split ends.

4 Copaiba oil, a pure therapeutic grade oil that can be ingested and used topically, can help soothe anxiety, muscle tension and, when consumed, supports a healthy immune and cardiovascular system. Place one to two drops of Copaiba under the tongue to encourage a general sense of well-being during times of stress or nervousness.

5 Keeping both a gratitude journal and a freestyle journal, both upon rising and before bedtime, provide places for you to release any feelings or energy picked up throughout the day.

6 Massage your feet, which have acupressure points to all of your major organs. Place small balls on the floor and roll them on the bottom of your foot.

7 Add a delicious step to your morning routine by creating your own homemade body scrub, take sugar in a glass jar and mix it with olive oil or coconut oil and drop in some essential oils. We're all sitting around a bit more these days so we can all use more circulation in the body. At times, I like to add spices to the mix from my kitchen cabinet. Feel free to experiment.

No matter what you decide to do embrace a daily ritual that gives you a moment to centre your energy, your thoughts and your feelings by going inward. You will be rewarded with improved rest, health and creative energy to tackle any challenge you might face.

- Sarah Abdallah is the Founder of Functional Creative Design