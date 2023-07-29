'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Review: A gender discourse in retro mode

By Lekha Menon Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 1:05 PM

In 2011, a delightful, small-budget Hindi film released that, among other things, highlighted the cultural differences between Punjabis and Bengalis. Employing predictable stereotypes about garrulous, conservative Punjabis and snooty intellectual Bengalis Shoojit Sircar’s charming Vicky Donor launched the genre of realistic films set in North India with dollops of humour and a pinch of social messaging.

Twelve years later, this seed of an idea blooms into a full-fledged feature in Karan Johar’s latest directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani While the Bengali-Punjabi fun fight was a hilarious and seamless sidetrack in Vicky Donor, Rocky Aur Rani centres its drama around it with other themes equally jostling for attention – internalised patriarchy, toxic masculinity, cancel culture, body shaming, senior citizen romance, parental control, gender inequality… phew! And all of these are given the old-world Bollywood treatment – loud costumes, eye-popping colours, songs and dances, and lots of screaming and screeching. No subtlety or deep layers we have become accustomed to in the OTT era.

Ranveer Singh plays the archetypal loud Punjabi boy living in a palatial mansion in Delhi while Alia Bhatt is the archetypal intellectually-inclined Bengali woman, also living in a palatial mansion in Delhi. The opposites get attracted, fall in lust and love, face the challenge of convincing their families; his – run by a dour matriarch (Jaya Bachchan) and hers, featuring an English-spouting mum (Churni Ganguly), a Kathak dancer father (Tota Roy Chowdhury) and a liberal grandma (Shabana Azmi). All actors are in fine form, especially Ranveer who is a hoot with his bizarre English and ultra-loud mannerisms.

The story was evident from the trailer, what we were curious about is how this regular love story would be presented by a filmmaker known for his opulent style which critics have often accused of overshadowing substance. And that’s where Rocky Aur Rani… gets interesting to unpeel.

Karan Johar’s films are often polarising but admittedly, there are few directors in contemporary Bollywood who can guarantee a good time at the cinemas like he does. His characters look gorgeous even when they cry, they live in a fantasy universe which may not even have a remote connection to reality but buying into their first world problems (and wardrobes) is a guilty pleasure. And that’s because Karan has an incredible ability to make you feel for them. His Rahuls , Tinas, Anjalis and Ayans are stunning people who make you part of their relationship dilemmas. Moreover, when it comes to relationships, Karan’s take is remarkably mature, be it in his less positively-reviewed films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, or in his segments of Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories.

In Rocky Aur Rani… though, he throws subtlety and nuance out of the jaw-dropping windows of Rocky’s castle. This is definitely his most socio-political film, which places the gender discourse and other contemporary narratives such as wokeism and faulty parenting front and centre. In one of the best written scenes in the film, Rocky gets a lesson on gender equality during a lingerie-shopping session. In another, he evocatively articulates the need for compassion over cancellation. The argument between Rocky and Rani over family expectations, marriage roles etc. seem real and relatable.

What jars is the treatment. Some conflict scenes remind you of an Ekta Kapoor TV show with characters dramatically looking at each other. And there is a woman singing an old Hindi song about breaking free in the midst of a heavy duty confrontation scene. Eh? These tonal shifts from a frothy modern romcom one moment to a preachy saga the next, irritates but clearly, it’s a deliberate filmmaking choice.

The choice extends to the overarching spirit of the film which appears to be ‘old Bollywood’. In fact, this movie can be seen as a giant homage to the past with vintage Hindi songs of Mohd. Rafi and Kishore Kumar providing the background music for many scenes. The same respect is extended to the senior citizen track. It’s a true delight to watch Shabana Azmi, Dharamendra and Jaya Bachchan in their respective roles, having fun while they overplay their characters. Also, there is one moment between two of the legendary actors that leaves you gasping – Rocky Aur Rani… is worth the entire price of the ticket for that moment alone.

In his 25th year, Karan Johar has probably made the most un-Karan Johar like film.

RATING: 3 STARS

