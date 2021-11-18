Restaurant Review: Warm, flavourful, earthy fusions at Nawab restaurant

Dubai - Relishes the fusion, healthier offerings at Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 7:56 PM

Who would not like to savour a rich, creamy bowl of goodness, every night? We’d all like to eat like royalty, after all. Loosely translated, Nawab means king-like or queen-like if you were to explain it in 2021. So, when we walked into Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Dubai, whilst we were looking forward to a rich meal, we were wary of devouring another heavy meal, just after the festive season. Fortunately, for us, we consumed a rich meal sans guilt, and how. But foremost, ever since the pandemic hit us, we’ve become aware of how far the next table to us is; and the indoor area of the restaurant is massive, making one instantly feel safe and also lending an airy vibe to the place. We did sneak out to sit outdoors, after a bit, after all, it’s winters and we have to make the most of it.

As we absorbed in the view of Ain Dubai, our plate of starters, Beetroot Pops, arrived. Now beetroot is an acquired taste, many will tell you so. But if you wish to give this earthy vegetable a shot, then these fried pops on sticks are a good place to start. Coated in semolina, the stuffing retains the pink hue, and the blend of cheese and nuts makes each bite delectable. Fiery and flavourful, our main dish, Chicken Xacuti, a Portuguese-Goan coconut curry, worked well with an unusual bread choice, an Oregano-Sea Salt naan. Now, there’s nothing known as dessert in moderation, but what if you could get a dish (Anarkali), which boasts a combination of relatively smaller portions of Rasmalai, Boondi Ladoo doused in Kulfi Rabadi? We vouch for this one, to satisfy the sweet craving as you bite into the delicacy.

We may go back, for even when the menu is limited, it’s a good combination of desi Chinese and Indian food.

purva@khaleejtimes.com