Restaurant Review: Enjoy pan-Indian cuisine with queen’s touch at Jolly’s

Check out the fare at a newly-opened outlet that is attracting diners to Cluster Q in JLT

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 7:09 PM

Dubai’s food & beverage (F&B) sector is one of the most competitive in the world. For every eatery that opens, another three would shut shop because of the market forces, as diners’ discernible palate has no room for complacency.

However, Sashwati Rakshit, also known as Jolly, a hotel management graduate from Kolkata, was unfazed by the growing competition in the F&B sector, especially Indian multicuisine, and opened the eponymous Jolly’s on April 8 — a week before the Bengali New Year as a paean to her ethnicity.

Jolly, a hotel management graduate, who has over 16 years of experience of working with India’s top hospitality brands such as Taj Hotels, The Oberoi Group, Marriott International, has opened the pan-Indian restaurant, where the accent is on the country’s royal culinary tradition. She has tweaked the concept, as the restaurant is inspired by Indian queens or maharani’s, who played a significant role in the country’s food history through the ages.

Jolly’s has been organising several thematic events on weekends from Father’s Day celebrations to mango festival to Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday. The fine-dining restaurant has been attracting diners from diverse nationalities who have had more than a passing acquaintance with pan-Indian cuisine. Jolly’s has launched Maharani Thali, which is served in bell metal that enhances immunity and also purifies the food. The platter is available during lunch and is priced at Dh69.

