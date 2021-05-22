- EVENTS
Watch: Man arrested after trying to access imam's pulpit at Makkah's Grand Mosque
The incident happened during the sermon before Friday prayers.
In a shocking video, a man can be seen charging towards the imam’s pulpit at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah.
According to Arab News, the incident happened while the imam was delivering the sermon before the obligatory Friday prayers at the holy site.
The man can be seen in the video rushing the pulpit brandishing a stick while wearing ihram, the traditional two sheets of cloth worn by pilgrims on Haj or Umrah. Security personnel, as well as bystanders, proceed to stop the man before he can reach the imam’s chamber.
Police in the Makkah region tweeted out later that the man has been arrested and that legal action has been taken against him.
