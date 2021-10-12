MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 12, 2021 | Last updated on October 12, 2021 at 01.34 am
Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden announces the formation of a new government in Tunis. — AFP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicates UAE's keenness to deepen and expand cooperation with Tunisia

The UAE has welcomed the formation of the new Tunisian government, headed by Najla Bouden, wishing her success in her path to enhance Tunisia's stability and prosperity.

ALSO READ >>> Tunisia leader picks first woman prime minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's confidence in the brotherly Tunisian people's ability to overcome the current stage under the leadership of Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia.

The ministry indicated the UAE's keenness to deepen and expand cooperation with the Republic of Tunisia and advance it in all fields in order to strengthen the bonds of close relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211012&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019762&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 