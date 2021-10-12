UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicates UAE's keenness to deepen and expand cooperation with Tunisia
The UAE has welcomed the formation of the new Tunisian government, headed by Najla Bouden, wishing her success in her path to enhance Tunisia's stability and prosperity.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's confidence in the brotherly Tunisian people's ability to overcome the current stage under the leadership of Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia.
The ministry indicated the UAE's keenness to deepen and expand cooperation with the Republic of Tunisia and advance it in all fields in order to strengthen the bonds of close relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples.
