UAE: Cop hailed for going out of his way to help expat in trouble

The officer refused to leave till he was sure the family had received assistance and was safe.

An Eritrean man has expressed his sincere gratitude to a member of the Sharjah Police force, who went out of his way to assist him and his family when they ran into car trouble during a road trip.

The expat revealed the details of the incident during a call on Sharjah TV's Al Khat Al Mubasher show.

During the call, he told of how he and his family were travelling to Fujairah "through the beautiful mountains of Wadi Helo".

Suddenly, one of the vehicle's rear tyres got punctured. Although the unnamed expat tried to fix it, he could not.

That's when, spotting the family in trouble, a police car pulled up and officer Ali Saleh Suleiman came to their rescue.

The expat told of how the cop didn't think twice about helping him change the flat tyre with his own hands.

"We were very humbled that he came to help us," he said, adding that he and his family felt very conscious to see the cop, in his official uniform, working with his hands to fix their tyre.

In the end, the tyre required more technical expertise to fix, so the officer called for roadside assistance. "He wouldn't leave until he made sure that we were safe," said the expat, gratefully.

The officer's noble act is not strange in the UAE, said the caller. “I have been living here for more than 20 years and I know this kind police officer was raised by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah... He is a role model for someone who loves his country.”