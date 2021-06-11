News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Dubai Police officer helps resident fix car tyre before Friday prayers

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 11, 2021

The touching video shows the officer helping fix a resident’s tyre.


A touching new video shows a Dubai Police officer helping a resident in distress.

According to Al Bayan, the officer helped a motorist whose car suffered a malfunction just before the Friday prayers.

Video: Sharjah Police help stranded driver change flat tyre

In the video, the uniformed officer can be seen in the video helping a resident, presumably fixing a flat tyre. The video shows the blazing sun beating down on the resident and the officer with the car stuck on the road’s shoulder.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/dubai-bags-world-record-for-power-generation-facility macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 