Video: Dubai Police officer helps resident fix car tyre before Friday prayers

A touching new video shows a Dubai Police officer helping a resident in distress.

According to Al Bayan, the officer helped a motorist whose car suffered a malfunction just before the Friday prayers.

In the video, the uniformed officer can be seen in the video helping a resident, presumably fixing a flat tyre. The video shows the blazing sun beating down on the resident and the officer with the car stuck on the road’s shoulder.