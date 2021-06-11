Video: Dubai Police officer helps resident fix car tyre before Friday prayers
The touching video shows the officer helping fix a resident’s tyre.
A touching new video shows a Dubai Police officer helping a resident in distress.
According to Al Bayan, the officer helped a motorist whose car suffered a malfunction just before the Friday prayers.
#_ https://t.co/rLRwQ4UGP4@DubaiPoliceHQ #__ pic.twitter.com/kRCfOhSNKS— (@AlBayanNews) June 11, 2021
Video: Sharjah Police help stranded driver change flat tyre
In the video, the uniformed officer can be seen in the video helping a resident, presumably fixing a flat tyre. The video shows the blazing sun beating down on the resident and the officer with the car stuck on the road’s shoulder.
