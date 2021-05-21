Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire in Gaza strip

A statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry appreciated the initiatives by Egypt and other international efforts towards peace

Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and said it appreciates the Egyptian and international efforts in this regard, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement reaffirmed the kingdom’s continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution to the Palestinian issue. The statement also expressed Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to achieve the demand of Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab peace initiative.