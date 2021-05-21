MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire in Gaza strip

Agencies/Riyadh
Filed on May 21, 2021
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip on Tuesday. — AP

A statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry appreciated the initiatives by Egypt and other international efforts towards peace


Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and said it appreciates the Egyptian and international efforts in this regard, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement reaffirmed the kingdom’s continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution to the Palestinian issue. The statement also expressed Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to achieve the demand of Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab peace initiative.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /region/mena/queen-rania-hits-back-at-cartoon-of-drowned-syria-boy macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 