Saudi Arabia announces successful Haj, free from Covid-19
The ministry prepared for the Haj season through an integrated system of health facilities.
Saudi Arabia’s health minister has announced a successful Haj season that was free of coronavirus and other epidemics, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Minister of Health announces the success of Hajj season in terms of health, and that it is free of Coronavirus and other epidemics.#SPAGOV— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 22, 2021
In statements broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Health, Saudi Arabia, said that the ministry, and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, prepared for this year's Haj season through an integrated system of health facilities like arranging for hospitals, health centres and highly-equipped ambulances supervised by medical and technical teams.
Qualified and trained staff were put into service throughout the Haj season. All government sectors involved in serving pilgrims made great efforts to implement the health plan, and strict safety protocols were put in place.
Al Rabiah stressed that limiting the number of pilgrims to 60,000 this year contributed to maintaining the health and safety standards.
MENA
