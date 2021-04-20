- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Look: Women security guards on duty for first time at Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque
The country has been witnessing a series of reforms enacted by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Monday published photos of female security officers on duty for the first time at the Grand Mosque, marking recent historic reforms.
The pictures depicted the women guards in security uniforms looking after the safety of worshippers and pilgrims, while ensuring that all precautionary measures were being complied with.
Taking to Twitter, the ministry captioned the post: "From the field, security of Hajj and Umrah."
Saudi Arabia's recent move to allow women to climb the ranks in its internal security forces is among a series of reforms enacted by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to advance the rights of women in the country.
Under his Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi women will be allowed to participate in various disciplines and in roles previously limited to men.
-
MENA
Look: Women guards on duty at Saudi Arabia's...
The country has been witnessing a series of reforms enacted by Crown... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kuwait to extend partial curfew until end of...
The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Watch: Man lies on train tracks in viral TikTok...
Authorities have denounced the video and are looking to arrest the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 997 Covid cases, 1,...
There are currently 92 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli