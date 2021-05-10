MENA
Kuwait reports 'limited fire' at Burgan oil field

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on May 10, 2021 | Last updated on May 10, 2021 at 12.05 pm

The fire was quickly brought under control.


A “limited fire” broke out on Monday at the Kuwait Oil Co’s Greater Burgan field, injuring two workers but with no impact on production, the state news agency KUNA reported, citing a company statement.

The fire was quickly brought under control, it said.

Greater Burgan is Kuwait’s biggest and one of the world’s largest producing fields, according to Wood Mackenzie.




