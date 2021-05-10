- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Kuwait reports 'limited fire' at Burgan oil field
The fire was quickly brought under control.
A “limited fire” broke out on Monday at the Kuwait Oil Co’s Greater Burgan field, injuring two workers but with no impact on production, the state news agency KUNA reported, citing a company statement.
The fire was quickly brought under control, it said.
Greater Burgan is Kuwait’s biggest and one of the world’s largest producing fields, according to Wood Mackenzie.
-
MENA
Kuwait reports 'limited fire' at Burgan oil field ...
The fire was quickly brought under control READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE, Saudi saved Pakistan from default on...
They provided financial support as well as oil on deferred payments,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Qatar to lift coronavirus measures starting May...
The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Haj under strict...
The kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims and enable... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: All UAE government employees to return to...
The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid cases dip from peak, calls for...
The ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market
Two supermarket staff members were among those injured. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50%...
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols. READ MORE