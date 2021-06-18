Iran begins voting for a new president
State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the dominant front-runner
Iran began voting Friday in a presidential election tipped in the favour of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Polls opened at 7 am local time for the vote.
State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the dominant front-runner in a field of just four candidates. Former Central Bank chief, Abdolnasser Hemmati, is running as the race’s moderate candidate but hasn’t inspired the same support as Rouhani, who is term-limited from seeking the office again.
There are more than 59 million eligible voters among Iran’s more than 80 million people. However, the state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency has estimated a turnout of just 42%, which would be the lowest ever since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Khamenei cast the ceremonial first ballot in the election.
-
MENA
Iran begins voting for a new president
State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put judiciary chief... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Yemeni officials praise UAE’s...
UAE dispatched 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Kuwait to allow entry for fully vaccinated ...
From June 27, only vaccinated people would be able to enter... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts enter space station after...
The astronauts are on a mission to carry out the work of building a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, hotter temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Football
Neymar inspires Brazil to cruise past Peru in...
It was a ninth straight win for the Selecao who top Group B READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran begins voting for a new president
State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put judiciary chief... READ MORE