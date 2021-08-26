Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restrictions
The territory has been blockaded since 2007
Egypt on Thursday partially re-opened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip, allowing one-way traffic into Palestinian enclave, as Israel eased import restrictions for the territory it has blockaded since 2007.
Rafah, Gaza's only gateway to the outside world not controlled by Israel, was shuttered on Monday by Egypt.
It came after Gazans on Saturday staged protests.
Egypt is a key mediator between Israel and the Hamas who control the coastal enclave.
Late Wednesday, Hamas's interior ministry announced that Rafah would open to incoming traffic on Thursday and to two-way traffic on Sunday.
People had begun to cross after midday, an AFP journalist said.
The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories (COGAT) said more goods would be allowed to enter Gaza from Thursday.
They would includes "equipment for international civilian projects" and new vehicles, among other measures, it said in a statement.
Israel also agreed to boost by 1,000 the number of merchants allowed through its Erez crossing to Gaza.
-
MENA
Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases...
The territory has been blockaded since 2007 READ MORE
-
MENA
Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by UAE...
Meeting touches upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Afghans rush to flee Taliban, hope for...
Huge crowds of at-risk Afghan evacuees remain outside Kabul airport READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Australia urges people to leave airport...
The country was part of a NATO-led international force that battled... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Special work-from-home permission to...
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to stop evacuation from Afghanistan after US...
The UAE foreign ministry official said the security situation at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school