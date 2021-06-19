Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran presidential race by landslide
Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in Friday's election.
Ebrahim Raisi has won the country's presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results released on Saturday by the Interior Ministry.
Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in Friday's election, and with around 90 per cent of the votes counted so far, Raisi has garnered over 17.8 million ballots, reports Press TV.
In second place was Mohsen Rezaei, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and current secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, with 3.3 million ballots.
Meanwhile, former Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and conservative MP Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes, the Ministry figures revealed.
Orf added that vote counting was still ongoing an official announcement will be made later.
Raisi, who has been the Chief Justice since 2019, has formerly held several other posts in the country judicial branch following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Although associated with the Principlist camp, Raisi said he ran in the election this year as an independent.
He was campaigning with the slogan "Popular Administration, Strong Iran" aimed at uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs and containing inflation.
-
MENA
Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran presidential race by...
Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran begins voting for a new president
State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put judiciary chief... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Yemeni officials praise UAE’s...
UAE dispatched 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 177.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state...
Dubbed 'The Flying Sikh', Singh succumbed to Covid on Friday, passing ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 30 to 40 countries unable to give...
Countries with "weak" vaccination programs suffer from discontinued... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta likely to become dominant strain...
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE