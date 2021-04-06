Duo lures online victims with 'indecent pictures', arrested

They would lure victims through social media by sharing lewd photos.

A man and a woman were arrested in Oman for blackmailing their victims online with indecent pictures.

According to the Times of Oman, Al Dhahirah Governorate Police Command charged the pair with threatening and extortion.

According to a Royal Oman Police official, they would lure victims through social media by sharing lewd photos.

“The two accused then blackmail victims by deluding them that the girl was abused as a result of their communication with her and the force the victim to pay a sum of money to end the complaint," the official said.

"The Royal Oman Police stresses the need to cautious about fraudsters who use their seductive and varied methods of fraud through social media, and the need to pay attention." the statement added.