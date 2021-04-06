- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Duo lures online victims with 'indecent pictures', arrested
They would lure victims through social media by sharing lewd photos.
A man and a woman were arrested in Oman for blackmailing their victims online with indecent pictures.
According to the Times of Oman, Al Dhahirah Governorate Police Command charged the pair with threatening and extortion.
According to a Royal Oman Police official, they would lure victims through social media by sharing lewd photos.
“The two accused then blackmail victims by deluding them that the girl was abused as a result of their communication with her and the force the victim to pay a sum of money to end the complaint," the official said.
"The Royal Oman Police stresses the need to cautious about fraudsters who use their seductive and varied methods of fraud through social media, and the need to pay attention." the statement added.
-
MENA
21 migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
The deceased migrants from sub-Saharan Africa include nine women and... READ MORE
-
World
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport
Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest ...
The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the... READ MORE
-
World
Oman rolls out 5% VAT on most goods and services
Certain goods are exempt from the tax, Omani authorities clarified. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli