Bahrain's Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and British PM Johnson discuss economic ties

Prasun Sonwalkar/London
Filed on June 17, 2021

(BNA file)

Security and economic cooperation top the agenda


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa to 10 Downing Street and the leaders agreed to strengthen a range of bilateral issues, including security and economic cooperation, officials said.

A spokesperson for PM Johnson said: “They reflected on the close and historic partnership between the UK and Bahrain and agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation. The leaders discussed the global effort against Covid-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including COVAX”.

“They also spoke about regional security issues and defence collaboration, and the PM commended the Bahraini government’s steps to normalise relations with Israel.

“The PM looked forward to welcoming Bahrain to the COP26 climate summit in November and to deepening cooperation on green technology and the transition to renewable energy,” the spokesperson added.




