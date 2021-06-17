Bahrain's Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and British PM Johnson discuss economic ties
Security and economic cooperation top the agenda
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa to 10 Downing Street and the leaders agreed to strengthen a range of bilateral issues, including security and economic cooperation, officials said.
A spokesperson for PM Johnson said: “They reflected on the close and historic partnership between the UK and Bahrain and agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation. The leaders discussed the global effort against Covid-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including COVAX”.
“They also spoke about regional security issues and defence collaboration, and the PM commended the Bahraini government’s steps to normalise relations with Israel.
“The PM looked forward to welcoming Bahrain to the COP26 climate summit in November and to deepening cooperation on green technology and the transition to renewable energy,” the spokesperson added.
-
MENA
Bahrain's Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and...
Security and economic cooperation top the agenda READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE sends 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Yemen
The doses have been sent to Socotra Governorate, making it the first... READ MORE
-
World
938 Pakistanis find jobs in Kuwait as Gulf state...
The GCC member state has been welcoming expats from South Asian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain approves emergency use for new...
The coronavirus treatment protocol in the kingdom would reduce... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's Alhosn app down; NCEMA says glitch is being ...
Abu Dhabi residents need 'green pass' on the app to gain entry to... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary