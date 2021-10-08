Afghanistan: Elderly man's body found beheaded in Jalalabad
Taliban accused of targeting former government officials
An elderly man on Friday was found beheaded in Angorbagh locality of Jalalabad city in Afghanistan.
“An elderly man body with chopped off head found in Angorbagh locality of Jalalabad City, according to local residents on Friday,” reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence post the Taliban takeover.
The Taliban have been brutally torturing civilians in the region and those who served in the previous Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
The Taliban had earlier announced a “general amnesty” for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.
They are targetting former government officials. Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was taken out of his home on July 22 and killed, as per Tolo News.
The family Zwan, who was also a comedian and previously served in Kandahar Police, blamed the Taliban for the attack.
They are also targetting the children of former government officials. Recently, the Taliban beat up a 12-year-old boy in northern Faryab province, whose father was a security official.
Moreover, Afghan women judges, who handed out jail sentences to murderers and other criminals, have now gone into hiding fearing retribution from the convicts who are among the thousands of criminals freed by the Taliban after their takeover of the country last month.
