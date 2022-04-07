UAE: Cabbie breaks own fast in his taxi so others can get home in time for Iftar

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai tailor opts for healthy Iftar to cope with busy work schedule
A Ugandan taxi driver, who converted to Islam five years ago, often breaks his fast on the go so that commuters can enjoy Iftar with their families.
Arafat Ronald Sserugo, 42, usually pulls over at the nearest restaurant to break his fast after dropping off a customer. The Ugandan national came to Abu Dhabi in September 2014 to work for Emirates Taxi as a cab driver.
After admiring the good morals and hospitality of Muslims in the UAE, Sserugo embraced Islam in 2017 through the Sheikh Zayed House of Islamic Culture.
“I have been observing fasting, the fourth pillar of Islam, during the month of Ramadan for five years now since I converted to Islam,” he said. “I love fasting because of the rewards it carries from the almighty God, and I haven’t faced any difficulties abstaining from food and water throughout the day.”
Sserugo added: “To me, Ramadan is a month of worship and I like it here in the UAE because you really feel the spirit of the holy month, as everyone is kind and peaceful. People here are very generous during Ramadan.”
However, the Ugandan cab driver says he finds it tough to have Iftar at home with his wife or friends because of the nature of his job.
“In most cases, I find it difficult having Iftar from home with my wife due to the fact that during that time, I get many customers wanting to rush them home to break their fast or going for other businesses,” said Sserugo.
For him, an Iftar meal is not complete without dates, watermelon, fried chicken and rice. Sserugo, who lives in Abu Dhabi City with his wife, performs the Taraweeh prayer at 10pm, which is when he returns home after his duty.
Though he has to make sacrifices for his job, Sserugo said he's proud of what he does. "I love my job, though sometimes it involves forgoing some of your obligations. I remember many times I have missed out on Jammah (congregation) prayers in mosques when I'm busy at work driving customers."
Sserugo has 10 children, all living back home in Uganda with their grandmother.
